The Handmaid’s Tale season 6: Elisabeth Moss on June, Nick

As we get further into The Handmaid’s Tale season 6, isn’t it fair to say things will become so much more complicated for June? Some of that may be tied to whatever she tries to do with the rebellion; another part of it may be tied to matters of the heart.

After all, we’ve seen a muddy relationship here for a long time regarding herself, Nick, and Luke. Where does her heart really lie? Luke waited for her and yet, she and Nick went through such a traumatic experience. There is a trauma-bond there that at this point is really hard to ignore.

Speaking to Deadline about the story ahead for these characters, Elisabeth Moss had the following to say:

“She also loves Luke, and there is so much there that is beautiful and but they need to rebuild their relationship, Luke and June, and they do … I think this season, I do think there’s a lot of rebuilding that happens. Undeniably, though, she’s never going to be able to forget Nick, and she’s never going to be able to not love him, and that makes good television. I mean, if she just was able to be like, ‘I’m so sorry. I feel like we’re not in a good place, and we should move on,’ and be really healthy about it, that’d be super boring.”

Ultimately, we do not think that we are going to be getting some sort of clear answer as to the state of things with June, at least in terms of her feelings, for quite some time. It may not even matter since a relationship with Nick is so impossible on paper right now. Could things change? Sure, but nothing is ever guaranteed.

