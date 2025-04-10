The Amazing Race 37 episode 7 preview: First time in Bulgaria

Next week on The Amazing Race 37 episode 7, there are going to be a handful of different things that all stand out.

Where do we start? Well, let’s just note that the remaining teams are now heading out of Asia officially and heading over to Bulgaria, a place shockingly never visited on the American version of the show before. They are going to be forced to drive themselves around, which we have not seen much of this season. Also, there is yet another double U-Turn coming! In other words, this is one of those episodes looking to bring a lot to the table, and the competitiveness may be amplified further.

To get a few more details now on what is to come, be sure to check out the full The Amazing Race 37 episode 7 synopsis below:

“Be One with the Hay” – For the first time ever on THE AMAZING RACE, teams travel to Bulgaria where they face a surprise double U-Turn, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, April 16 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Even though things have been a bit more up-and-down as of late, we do still think that Jonathan & Ana are the team to watch right now, mostly because they are more competitive than just about anyone. Yet, what could hurt them is communication, especially when self-drives are the part of the season a lot of the time where we do end up seeing teams get lost. By virtue of that, this is also where there is a tendency to see some tempers flare up to a certain extent.

Our advice? Be prepared for things to be a bit unpredictable.

What are you the most excited to see at this point entering The Amazing Race 37 episode 7?

