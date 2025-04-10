The Amazing Race 37 episode 6: Miss the non-eliminations?

We’ll start this particular The Amazing Race 37 episode 6 article by simply noting that this elimination really bummed us out. Also, the episode telegraphed it too much.

Now, we will be the first to say that editing a reality competition show is not an altogether easy thing to do. You need to make an “exit episode” for a team meaningful, but the moment we heard Pops & Jeff speaking about their relationship, it felt like they were goners. That was proven when they lost the extremely-close finish in Dubai at the end of the episode.

Despite season 37 being the much-hyped “season of twists,” this is actually where we will come out and say that there may actually be a major one the show is missing: Non-eliminations. Where are they? We personally like one or two a season so that you can also be surprised by the end of a leg, just as you are throughout. This is one of those teams who especially feels like they could have been more than fine had they had an opportunity to get another chance. They just fell victim to a few bad choices but beyond just that, also a little bit of bad luck. We just don’t have enough father / son teams on the show in general!

As much of a bummer as it was to see these two go, we will celebrate for a moment that Carson & Jack not only finished first, but also had a chance to take part in one of the better Fast Forwards that we’ve seen. Who wouldn’t want to scuba-dive in that incredibly cool underwater city? We’ve seen some of these in past seasons of the show decades ago and they proved to be brutal.

The best thing about this season

We’ll keep that simple: An opportunity to see a lot of different cities and places! It does not feel like the show is skimping on the budget at all, which absolutely is nice.

