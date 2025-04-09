Dune: Prophecy season 2 premiere date: An April 2025 update

At some point between now and the end of April, could we learn more when it comes to a Dune: Prophecy season 2 at HBO? Well, we certainly know that there are reasons for discussion and speculation, especially when there are reports out there already all about the next feature film and whether or not Robert Pattinson could be involved.

For those who are currently unaware at the moment, the TV show is set so far before the films that one is not dependent on the other. By virtue of that, there is a reasonably good chance that season 2 of Prophecy could come before anything else. Then again, nothing is guaranteed and that is something that you do have to be aware of far in advance.

For the time being, here is at least some of what we can say when it comes to all this. First and foremost, let us go ahead and note that HBO has yet to say much on the next season of the show, other than that we are 100% going to be seeing more. Also, at the same time, they have their schedule set for the next little while. It is the big reason why even if we do end up seeing more of the series at some point, it is certainly not going to happen altogether soon. Just consider that something to be aware of far in advance.

So if there is any news that we get on Prophecy over the next few weeks, we anticipate it being the slightest of story teases or maybe an update in regards to production. Thinking that we are going to get anything more than this, at least for the time being, feels overly ambitious.

