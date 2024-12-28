Dune: Prophecy season 2: What will Tula’s future look like?

A Dune: Prophecy season 2 has already been greenlit at HBO and by virtue of that, we’re at a point where we can sit back and wonder about stories aplenty.

Take, for example, exactly what the future is going to look like for Tula. When she had that tense stand-off with Desmond Hart at the end of the season 1 finale, we wondered whether one of them would kill the other. That never happened. However, Desmond did have Olivia Williams’ character arrested, which does create a real mystery when it comes to what she can do and where she is going to go moving forward.

Will the character keep fighting? There is a reason to hope for that and yet, she’s going to deal with multiple obstacles. After all, there is a situation coming where she will not be able to operate under her typical M.O.! Speaking on this further to Cinema Blend, here is some of what Williams had to say:

“I think a huge thing for Tula is the moment when she says, ‘please don’t kill my son, trust me, I’ve got this.’ … It’s an interesting thing though, because sometimes people of that character like to stay in the shadows, and it will be interesting to see what happens, if she is pushed further to the front and whether she can handle it.”

This is something that Tula may have to handle in the event that she is going to make it out of this situation alive. The stakes here are going to be especially high when you consider that there may not be a lot of people in the Sisterhood available or interested in helping her. Remember that Dorotea seems to have swayed much of them through Lila. Meanwhile, Valya is now on Arrakis with Ynez, where she may need to start anew.

