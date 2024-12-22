Dune: Prophecy season 2 premiere date hopes after renewal

Given that tonight does mark the Dune: Prophecy season 1 finale on HBO, isn’t this the perfect time to talk season 2?

Well, the first thing that we really can do is give a reminder here that the show is 100% coming back for more, as this was revealed a matter of days ago. Because of this, we are now in a spot where the next question is how quickly another chapter of this series can really be made.

Now, we are well-aware that with another show on HBO in The Penguin, the future of it / the greater franchise could be tied to what happens with the Matt Reeves movies. Here, we do not think that Dune: Prophecy is going to be so tied to the films, largely because 1) those are already based on source material and 2) this show is a prequel. It can operate relatively independent of anything else, and it is helped further by the fact it has seen now what audiences like the most about season 1.

The most unfortunate thing that we can share here is honestly quite simple: We are probably going to be waiting for a long time to see the prequel back. At the earliest, we tend to think that we are going to see the show return moving into the second half of 2026. Remember that not only does this show take a long time to make, but you also have a lot of special effects that will be added in later. We also tend to think that HBO has so many other big releases coming that they do not feel that much pressure to hurry along another chapter of the story.

We just hope that a season 2 is big, broad, epic, and teaches us more about these characters.

