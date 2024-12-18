Dune: Prophecy season 2 renewal: What is the timeline?

As many of you are more than likely aware at this point, the season 1 finale of Dune: Prophecy is currently slated to air in a matter of hours. Are you ready for what is to come?

For the sake of this article, what we do really want to do is look beyond this, and for a few clear reasons. For starters, there has never been any evidence that this show is meant to be a one-season thing, as the producers and cast both have suggested that they would like to do more. Given that we are a good 10,000 years before the saga of Paul in the films, you can also make the pretty clear argument that there is so much more story to potentially be told.

So how long does HBO really have to figure this out one way or another? For the time being, let’s just say that this is not one of those things that has to be hurried. They are likely going to take their time to see how the show performs over the course of several weeks after the finale, which makes sense given that a lot of people will likely come back and check out the show during the holidays. All things considered, why wouldn’t they, when they have more time on their hands? It is also worth remembering that with the latest feature film in the press more, there is also going to be an opportunity here to generate more buzz around the show.

If you want more Dune: Prophecy, just remember to tell your friends! Also, in the midst of this long wait it also worth remembering that it will likely be a long time to see a season 2 — think 2026 at the earliest.

