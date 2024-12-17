Dune: Prophecy season 1 episode 6 (finale) run time revealed

This weekend is going to bring the Dune: Prophecy season 1 finale to HBO and someday, it will be more epic than anything we’ve seen so far.

After all, consider the run time here! Per the folks at the network, the plan here is for “The High-Handed Enemy” to run for a solid hour and twenty-five minutes. This almost allows for the show to be ending with a feature film of sorts, and that makes a great deal of sense when you consider everything that has to be tied together. Remember here that Desmond is on a warpath, and he is even more dangerous thanks to the knowledge that he is Tula’s son. It explains his motivation, and that could make him all the more unhinged.

If you want to get some more details on what is ahead, go ahead and check out the full Dune: Prophecy season 1 episode 6 synopsis below:

As Tula contends with the stunning reveal of Desmond’s true identity, the acolytes uncover a devastating long-held secret about the Sisterhood. Meanwhile, Valya executes her plan for Ynez’s escape… which leads to an epic confrontation with an increasingly powerful Desmond.

What will make Desmond all the more powerful? Well, we honestly tend to think it is tied to his allegiances above all else. Remember that bond he’s got now with the Empress? She is trying to wield her influence, and it is important to remember here that she has a number of resources and has a pretty good sense of where a lot of pieces are on the board.

As for a cliffhanger…

Let’s just say that for now, it is certainly possible … though it also far from confirmed. We just know that a season 2 is very much possible.

