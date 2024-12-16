Dune: Prophecy season 1 episode 6 (finale): Truth about Desmond

Next week on HBO, you are going to have a chance to see Dune: Prophecy season 1 episode 6 — otherwise known as the finale. “The High-Handed Enemy” is the title here, and we imagine that the writers and producers very much have their work cut out for them.

So what will the story be about? Well, for starters, it feels like we are going to be getting some more answers all about Desmond Hart, for starters — and then also a showdown that comes not too far after the fact. Is this where everything will come to a head between Travis Fimmel’s character and the Sisterhood? In order for the story to feel complete, it honestly feels like we have to be getting it at this point.

Below, you can see the full Dune: Prophecy season 1 episode 6 synopsis with some more insight:

As Tula contends with the stunning reveal of Desmond’s true identity, the acolytes uncover a devastating long-held secret about the Sisterhood. Meanwhile, Valya executes her plan for Ynez’s escape… which leads to an epic confrontation with an increasingly powerful Desmond.

Is this the end of the series?

Well, the only thing that can really be said about this right now is that nothing has been altogether decided, and that means that we’re going to exercise at least a certain amount of patience. We do remain reasonably hopeful that there is going to be more, but at the same time, nothing can be considered a sure thing at all. It is going to depend on viewership here, but then also the budget and what the story is going to be down the line.

The great thing about this show is that it is SO far away from the movies that really, it can do almost anything that it wants within reason.

