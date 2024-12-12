Dune: Prophecy season 2: Star talks possible future

As we do get closer and closer to the end of Dune: Prophecy season 1, here is a clear reminder that there may still be more. While HBO has yet to confirm that another season is happening, at the same time all evidence out there suggests that both the cast and producers are interested.

Honestly, can you really blame them at this point? Remember for a moment here that this is a show that has so much lore and ideas it can play around with. Also, it is set so far before the movies that there is no fear at all of anything having such a meaningful impact that anything could change.

Speaking in a new interview with Deadline, here is some of what Olivia Williams (who plays the older version of Tula on the series) had to say about some future prospects:

“[Showrunner Alison Schapker], and particularly Jordan [Goldberg], write beautiful scenes that are interesting to act … And the Dune universe provides the most extraordinary palette of colors, places and situations. There’s no danger of getting bored or it being repetitive, because the possibilities are endless.”

The most important thing for now is obviously that the producers do stick the landing at the end of the finale, as that will be the biggest thing that influences and furthers along the interest that a lot of people have in getting more of the show down the road. So far, we are hopeful that the series is going to do just that, especially since we are coming off of the show’s best episode and the battle between Desmond Hart and the Sisterhood could be hitting another level. There is so much to be excited about and yet, also some reasons for concern.

