Dune: Prophecy season 1 episode 5 promo: To stop Desmond Hart

As we prepare to see Dune: Prophecy season 1 episode 5 on HBO this Sunday, there are so many things to wonder about. What is the biggest one at present? Well, you can say that it has a thing or two to do with stopping Desmond Hart, if that is even possible.

What we know at this point here is that Valya is already doing whatever she can to find ways in order to properly counter this character. Take, for starters, her trying to utilize his DNA for answers. She is doing her best to not show fear towards this character, but at the same time, we know that she cannot harm him in the way that she can others. This is going to pose a number of problems for her.

Based on the promo for episode 5, it is abundantly clear at this point that we are going to take an all-hands-on-deck approach from the Sisterhood to try and take Desmond down, as they all recognize the importance of doing so. At the same time, they will try to take advantage of the resources in front of them. Lila still being alive could easily prove to be one, at least depending on how exactly the course of events here play out with what she remembers and also if some of that comes back to bite anyone.

Meanwhile, there is certainly an ace at this point in Theodosia, whose ability to shape-shift could help to dramatically tip the scales here. However, at the same exact time it is painful for her to do, clearly; this is something that she can do to help Valya (who she clearly trusts), but there has to be a pattern and a timing to how in which she does it. This seemingly cannot just be used at will.

