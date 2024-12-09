Dune: Prophecy season 1 episode 5 spoilers: The last before finale

Next week on HBO, you are going to have a chance to see Dune: Prophecy season 1 episode 5 arrive — are you prepared for what’s ahead?

Now, first and foremost here, we should really start off here by noting that the story is a little bit more dramatic than ever now. There are only two episodes left! We do wonder if the series would’ve been better off had it been given more time, but that’s not exactly something that we have a lot of control over at this given moment.

Below, you can check out the full Dune: Prophecy season 1 episode 5 synopsis with some other updates as to what lies ahead:

As Corrino names a new Bashar, a Sister with deep connections to the Emperor arrives on Salusa Secundus… sending ripples through the Royal House. After receiving a tip, Desmond goes on a warpath to root out the insurgents. Meanwhile, Tula tries to keep her secret project from being discovered by the other Sisters.

We’re not even going to beat around the bush here when we say that the storyline for Desmond is what has us the most intrigued, and that is largely due to the extreme amount of mystery that exists around the character. What does he want, and how far do his abilities go? We know already that Valya cannot harm him in the way in which she can others … and that’s certainly worth focusing on at the moment.

As for Tula, it certainly does feel like she’s creating so much chaos that at some point, it is all going to circle back. When you have a secret room that you are using to house Lila, isn’t this the sort of thing that could eventually surface? If it does, what in the world is the fallout there going to be?

