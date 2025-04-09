The Morning Show season 4 premiere date: April 2025 update

With us now moving further into April 2025, is there a chance we are going to learn more about The Morning Show season 4 at Apple TV+? We would love to see the series back before too long and if you think about it, doesn’t it also make sense?

After all, think about the current state of things in the following form: The third season aired a good year and a half ago at this point. Also, we know that a lot of episodes should either be ready to go or close to it at this point, and isn’t there something exciting about that? We at least tend to think so, especially since this season could be messy, dramatic, and a whole lot more.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more THE WHITE LOTUS reviews!

Ultimately, we do actually think there is a good chance that a premiere date for The Morning Show season 4 comes out this month, and that we get a chance to see the series back this summer. That would work with some of what we know at this point about the streaming service’s schedule, which has some openings for a few more major releases to enter the woodwork.

What is the fourth season going to be about?

Well, we will say that on the surface, it appears that there is going to be perhaps one focus more so than any other: An election. That’s at least what we’ve heard already, and we wonder if a part of the wait at this point is tied, at least in part, to getting some distance from the real-life election over the past few months. If nothing else, we would argue that this makes at least a certain modicum of sense.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Morning Show right now, including other chatter about what is coming

What are you the most excited to see moving into The Morning Show season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







