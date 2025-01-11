The Morning Show season 4: Jennifer Aniston’s post-filming tease

For those out there who have not heard already, filming has officially wrapped up for The Morning Show season 4 at Apple TV+. With that, we are ready and eager to look a little bit more towards the future.

So what is the next batch of episodes going to look like? Well, we know that on paper, one of the big stories that is coming is tied to Bradley trying to find her footing after the controversy regarding her brother and some of the footage from January 6. Meanwhile, Alex is trying to level up as a media mogul, but that is going to be really hard for a number of different reasons — including what is happening when it comes to a Presidential Election that will be a big part of the story to come.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TV reactions and reviews!

While Jennifer Aniston may not be saying a ton in terms of major spoilers for what lies ahead, she did not to People Magazine that working on this season “was hard. It was so hard … But it’s a great season.” She did also note that it is “jam-packed,” which means that there is a lot of great content that we are going to see over the course of time.

If there is one thing that we really want to see moving forward…

Well, let’s just say the following — we need more of Bradley and Alex together. This was a whole part of the original conceit of the show, and it is certainly what helped to make it interesting. Yet, the two were apart for a significant portion of season 3 and we don’t think that the series worked as well as a result.

Related – Be sure to get some more talk on The Morning Show season 4, including when it could premiere

When do you most want to see moving into The Morning Show season 4 over at Apple TV+?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







