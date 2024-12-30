The Morning Show season 4 premiere date: A winter reveal?

Is there a chance that we are going to get a season 4 premiere date for The Morning Show between now and the end of the winter?

If there is a big-time case to be made for it here, it starts with this: The simple fact that production has already wrapped up! Given that we’re not looking at a series here with some crazy amount of special effects, there is virtually zero reason to think that we will be waiting for some time to see everything be put together behind the scenes. It may be too much to expect the Jennifer Aniston – Reese Witherspoon series to be back this winter, but a date reveal this winter? Let’s just say that is a totally different story. Also, let’s just say that this is so much more within reason.

As a matter of fact, we would be surprised if there was not at least some sort of approximate start date revealed for season 4 between now and late March, as we are anticipating either a spring or early summer launch for season 4. This would give Apple TV+ another huge hit shortly after the end of Severance season 2, and it is a chance for them to keep up momentum.

If you are wanting more on the season 4 story, it has been confirmed already that an election is going to be a big part of it. Also, we will have an opportunity to see Alex Levy as more of a media mogul — there is also an opportunity to show us what Bradley Jackson’s next career move is going to be. She does face potential consequences over destroying some of the footage she had of Hal last season — it’s not as bad as whatever is ahead for Hal himself, but it is nonetheless currently worth noting.

What are you most pumped to see on The Morning Show season 4 when it premieres?

