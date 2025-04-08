The Handmaid’s Tale season 6: Show EP on Aunt Lydia story

After the first three episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 on Hulu, it appears that there are a lot of pieces moving about the board. June is back fighting the good fight, whereas Serena has found herself now in New Bethlehem.

So what will the story be for Aunt Lydia moving forward? We do tend to think that this character in particular is in a rather unusual place, and for good reasons. She’s a part of the upcoming The Testaments and with that, we recognize that the character will not die here. Yet, how is she going to evolve? That is something else that the series has to figure out. We already think she is not who she was at the start of the season, and that will keep changing.

Speaking to Deadline, here is some of what executive producer Bruce Miller had to say about her story arc:

“It is very different for her this season, because … she’s trying to expand her power. She’s trying to work her power in other places, places that are not just with the Handmaids, but the wider world … Lydia is trying to do a very difficult job well, and I think she realizes over time that these girls are valuable on their own and is trying to kind of figure out a way to do her job that she’s said ‘I’m going to do,’ and also recognize the humanity of these girls that she can’t quite ignore.”

You get a small taste of Lydia’s mindset within the first three episodes of the new season, largely as she gets a sense of Janine’s new circumstances. This is a show that will likely throw a few more twists and turns her way, so go ahead and prepare for that.

