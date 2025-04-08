The Hunting Party season 2 renewal: Positive news ahead?

Are we going to see The Hunting Party season 2 happen? Just under 24 hours ago, the first season wrapped up on NBC. We know that in general, the show has performed decently — it benefited from a decent lead-in via The Voice, but it also managed a good bit of stability over the course of time.

So where do things currently stand at present? Well, the latest intel via Deadline makes us feel cautiously optimistic … though nothing has been settled as of yet.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reviews!

As of right now, the numbers are the biggest thing that The Hunting Party has going for it, and the show “looks promising” to come back for more. It has fared better than other midseason entries in Grosse Pointe Garden Society and Suits LA, and that is an additional reason for hope.

If there is a cause for concern right now, it ironically has to do with basketball. The NBA will be taking some programming slots on NBC throughout the 2025-26 TV season, and that means that there is a chance that a number of scripted shows could be cut. A lot of the Dick Wolf series are most likely safe but beyond that, you then have to look at the aforementioned shows plus Found and The Irrational. At least two of them are likely to be canceled, if not more. Even with basketball, you also have to remember that there are also sure to be some other new shows that enter the equation here as well.

One way or another, we do tend to think that NBC will make a decision over the course of the next month and a half. If they don’t renew shows during sweeps, things can be a bit more complicated.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Hunting Party now, including more on the season 1 finale shocker

Do you think that we are going to see The Hunting Party season 2 happen over at NBC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back here to get some other insight soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







