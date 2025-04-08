The Pitt season 1 episode 15 (finale): Cliffhanger ahead?

Later this week on Max, you are going to have a chance to see The Pitt season 1 episode 15 arrive — so what stories will stand out?

Well, the first thing that we really should go ahead and note here is that with this being the finale, we tend to think that every single story matters that much more. A number of characters have to work harder to figure out if they are able to finish their shift — and also, whether or not they are going to be staying put at the top after one of the most traumatic days imagine.

So is there a good chance that The Pitt is going to bring a big cliffhanger heading into a season 2? Given that the show has already been renewed, you can argue that this is the case. However, at the same time, this show has tried its best to be a realistic exploration of what it really means to be in a hospital, and we do not tend to think that the writers or producers are going to shoehorn something like that in just for the sake of it.

With all of this in mind, if there is a cliffhanger at the end of the season, it is something as simple as whether or not a character is about to quit. It is hard to imagine the writers either wanting or needing to do something more at this point — they can allow the show to speak for itself, and not worry so much as to whether or not every loose end is tied up. Because of the nature of this show, we do not tend to think that we are going to learn about every patient. It is impossible.

