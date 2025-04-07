The Pitt season 1 episode 15 (finale): Role reversal ahead?

Later this week on Max, you are going to have a great opportunity to dive head-first into The Pitt season 1 episode 15. Are you ready for the finale? We anticipate that a number of big moments are going to be coming, including some that may leave your hair standing on end.

We’ve said this already, but one of the things that we’d love to see is something similar to what we had in the premiere, when Robby helped to encourage Jack Abbot to keep fighting on after a tough day at the job. The roof conversation set the stage for the tone of the show, and we’ve only seen things get more and more brutal ever since.

So while Shawn Hatosy (who plays Abbot) could not confirm that we are going to be seeing another roof conversation, there is at least a good chance of it. For more, just see what the actor had to say to TV Insider:

“There’s also a real chance for Robby and Abbot to come together and a little bit of a reversal of what we saw in that first episode … There was just something not only about having these two guys who are the attending physicians together who have this mutual respect for each other, but just being young actors who started out within the world of John Wells who have been through so much with him and having him direct us. It was, first of all, a well-written scene that turned out beautifully, and it was incredibly satisfying.”

Of course, we’d love nothing more than these two doctors having another conversation, but also more Hatosy in general during season 2. We know that another season is coming, but it may also be tough for Robby and Abbot to work together all the time. Someone has to work the night shift, right?

Do you want to see another roof scene moving into The Pitt season 1 finale?

