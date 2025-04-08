Brilliant Minds season 2 renewal: A new reason for hope?

We do recognize that at the time of this writing, nothing has been firmly decided on when it comes to a Brilliant Minds season 2 at NBC. With that being said, can you still be cautiously optimistic? Let’s just say that there is somewhat of a good chance that happens.

According to a report from Deadline, the Zachary Quinto series is in reasonably-good standing right now when it comes to having another season on the air. We do think that it benefited from having a good lead-in in The Voice for much of its season; meanwhile, having a familiar face front and center also certainly helps. Typically decisions on renewals / cancellations happen by mid-May and for now, we tend to think that this is also going to be the case here.

So is there anything working against Brilliant Minds at the moment? Well, this is where we would look a little bit more in the direction of it coming from an outside studio in Warner Bros. TV, as these collaborations tend to need a larger number of viewers than those who get off to a great start. Another issue is that with the NBA coming to NBC, there are going to be fewer spots open for scripted programming than what we have seen before. At present, all of this does need to be considered.

In the end, let’s just cross our fingers and hope for the best — given that we do not imagine medical dramas becoming less popular as a genre anytime soon, NBC has good reason to keep it around. At the very least, why not see if you can find a way to grow the show’s audience from one season to the next?

