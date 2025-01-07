Brilliant Minds season 1 finale: Is Oliver’s father still alive?

We certainly knew entering the Brilliant Minds season 1 finale that the NBC show would be giving us some sort of emotional reveal.

What we got, meanwhile, was somehow even more unpredictable than we expected. As it turns out, Dr. Oliver Wolf’s father Noah was alive — not only that, but he was played by Mandy Patinkin! Most of the past several decades of his life was completely uprooted, and that is something that he struggled with from the moment that he heard about it. Zachary Quinto’s character spent a lot of the season working to help others and yet, he suddenly found himself struggling to help himself. That’s where the team had to step in.

If you weren’t getting misty-eyed during that choir’s performance of Coldplay’s “The Scientist,” we don’t know what to tell you. Entering the final minutes, we did have a lot of questions as to whether or not we were going to see some incredibly dramatic scene, or a jaw-dropper that would leave us wondering what in the world would happen in a potential season 2. Some of that came via Carol’s suspension. Meanwhile, in the final moments we saw Oliver decide to sit down with his father over a tea. What did he learn there? Unfortunately, another devastating blow: The primary reason Noah re-entered the picture was because he was sick, and he felt like his son was the only person who would be able to treat him. That’s a pretty darn difficult pill to swallow, no?

Overall, though, we do think that Brilliant Minds still tried its best to end as we’ve seen it for most of the season: An emotional look at humanity. Or, to be specific, the human mind. Our heart goes out to Oliver as he struggles with his own after all this.

What did you think about the events of the Brilliant Minds season 1 finale?

Did it make you all the more eager to get a potential season 2? Go ahead and share below! Once you do, remember to also come back to get some other updates.

