Brilliant Minds season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at NBC?

Following tonight’s big finale event, what are the chances that we get a Brilliant Minds season 2 over at NBC? Or, are we at the end?

In situations like this, we know that there are a lot of variables that decide the future of the series. Take, for starters, live viewership, especially in the 18-49 demographic. Then, you also have to think about the total streaming audience at the same time. Things are not so simple when it comes to TV these days, especially compared to where they were 15-20 years ago.

For now, we remain cautiously optimistic that Brilliant Minds will come back, but you do have to remember that the Zachary Quinto drama also needs to perform at least so-so during its finale tonight. This is a huge test due in part to the fact that it does not have the same lead-in that it had for a lot of the season, so there is a good chance that a lot of people are not going to know that it is even on the air.

Just don’t get too discouraged in the event months go by here and there is no further news on the future of the show. Things take time, and NBC may also want to see where things are for their series closer to May. That’s the typical deadline when shows are either renewed or canceled; they often make decisions before that, but they need to get relative schedules together in order to better set up whatever the future is going to be for the upcoming season.

Well, the best bit of advice we can offer at this point is that you recommend the series to your friends! Streaming is still important, and it could give NBC some reassurance that more people will be watching down the line.

