The White Lotus season 4 filming: When could it begin?

Following the events of The White Lotus season 3 finale this past weekend, it makes all the sense in the world to want a season 4. Unfortunately, that does not mean that we will be seeing it anytime soon.

After all, consider this: Based on what we have seen and heard so far, there is no real reason to think that the HBO should will be back until early 2027. Not only that, but you also have to remember that filming could still be some time away.

On paper, it may be fairly easy to sit here and wonder why a show like this would take so long to come out. However, at the same time, there is a legitimately good reason for it … one that is tied to an array of factors. First and foremost, Mike White needs to figure out both the story and the setting. We’ve heard that the next chapter could have more of a wintry theme, and that means kicking off production around December or January. You also need to have a resort that is willing to let you come on board for months at a time, and that is different from your everyday show.

One other thing to remember is that White writes and directs these episodes himself, which means that the show is 100% dependent on his vision. This takes a lot more time than your standard show to make. Also, HBO is not the sort of network that is going to rush anything along. They know what makes a hit show and because of that, they will see no reason to rush anything along here.

