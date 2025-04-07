The White Lotus season 4: Creator teases shift in setting

Is The White Lotus season 4 finally going to be set during the winter, or at least a pretty different place than what we’ve seen before?

Well, let’s just say that for now, it at least feels possible. If there is one thing that is pretty similar abouts seasons 1-3, it is that they all took place in warm climates and by the water. That makes sense, given that these are the sort of places frequented by the super-rich.

However, what about a ski lodge, a mountain retreat, or maybe just a really lovely place inland? All of this does feel possible as we move forward.

In a new video following the season 3 finale, creator Mike White gave a strong clue at a potential change, noting that “for the fourth season, I want to get a little bit out of the ‘crashing waves against rocks’ vernacular.” It does appear that there are a lot of different possibilities in regards to where the show could go, but there may also be a back-and-forth negotiation on this for a while. There is really not much of a reason for HBO and White to settle this until they are convinced that they have the right place. From there, they can then finalize the story and figure out the cast.

Could someone from the first three seasons return?

Of course, we absolutely do think that this is possible but at the same time, far from confirmed. The Greg story in particular is full of question marks at this point, given that Belinda is paid off and he seems fully entrenched in his life in Thailand. At this point, why in the world would he need to turn up again?

What are you excited to see moving into The White Lotus season 4 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

