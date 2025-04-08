The Handmaid’s Tale season 6: Star on Cherry Jones return

We know that the first three episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 were poised to deliver some big moments — so what did we actually get?

Well, first and foremost, we will start here by noting the major surprise that was seeing Holly at the end of the premiere. Cherry Jones returned as June’s mother, who as it turned out, made it up to Alaska and to a place of freedom. She was able to leave Nichole behind with her as she continued on her journey to stop Gilead for good, and we hope that there is an opportunity to see her return in theory.

Speaking per TVLine, Elisabeth Moss herself notes that getting Jones back for an appearance here was very much a thrill and then some.

“As soon as we knew that [Jones] was open to coming back on the show, I think it was just a no-brainer to get her back for this final season.”

In the end, we tend to think that from here on out, the most important thing for the show is going to be balancing out the nostalgia with some of the huge points in the story for the characters. Executing this is of course easier said than done but after everything that we have seen here over the course of time, we are feeling pretty darn confident that the powers-that-be will find a way in order to properly figure this out. We just hope that everyone is back on board with The Handmaid’s Tale given that it was off the air for a long period of time.

