The Amazing Race 37 episode 6 sneak peek: Surfing in Dubai

In two days you are going to be seeing The Amazing Race 37 episode 6 arrive on CBS — so what will make this particular leg stand out?

First and foremost, we do think that the show deserves a certain measure of credit for being good to constantly change locations this season. We are now in a spot where the remaining teams are heading to Dubai, which also happens to be the setting for an upcoming Fast Forward. This is the first one of these that we’ve seen in a while, and we think the show has scaled them back over the years because seeing one team ahead of everyone else by a wide margin is not always that fun. They like to keep us on our toes instead!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SURVIVOR reviews!

Anyway, we suggest that you head over to the link here to at get a small taste of what is coming in this episode, as teams have to tackle some challenges out on the water. At least one team will be able to benefit from some advance knowledge of surfing, so we will have to see if that allows them to finish in a stronger position.

Now, we do at least think that what is fun right now is that there are so many different people left worth rooting for. Then, is there someone that people out there could root against? Maybe that is a harsh way to put it, but we do think that viewers out there are going to be frustrated by what we saw from Jonathan & Ana on this past episode. We don’t think that they necessarily owe anyone anything, but we would like to see them actually enjoy themselves a little more than what we saw here.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts entering the next The Amazing Race episode

What do you most want to see moving into The Amazing Race 37 episode 6 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







