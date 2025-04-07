Survivor 48 episode 7 sneak peek: Who is on the outs?

As you prepare for Survivor 48 episode 7 on CBS this Wednesday, it does feel fair to get a sense on the state of the game. Who is in the best spot, and who is in danger?

Well, it would be easy to assume that following this past episode, a handful of people were on the outs. Mitch did not know that Charity was the last boot, and Sai was pretty clear the alternative choice for a lot of people in the game. Now if you add Cedrek to this, you basically have a clear sense of where everything stands.

If you head over to the link here, you can see some of the sneak peeks entering this episode, which include us getting a chance to learn more about the aftermath of the vote. First and foremost, Mitch makes it clear that he’s struggling with the aftermath and being on the outs. Meanwhile, another preview featuring Shauhin suggests that he is someone the players on the bottom will need if they intend to execute some sort of big move within the game.

Now, it feels pretty easy to see the Shauhin confessional, one where he proclaims himself to be in an amazing spot, as a kiss of death for him moving forward. We do tend to think that 48 seasons at this point are a pretty good bit of evidence for that. Then again, wouldn’t it be nice if we were surprised? It does still feel like there is a lot of room for big moves to still happen, especially since Eva is a huge threat thanks to her idol and you can argue that there is plenty of time to get rid of Sai, Mitch, or Cedrek later. Survivor seasons rarely go in a super-predictable fashion the whole way through, so we will see what happens here.

