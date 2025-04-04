Survivor 48 episode 7 spoilers: A new immunity challenge twist

Next week on CBS, you are going to be seeing Survivor 48 episode 7 formally arrive — and with that, of course new twists!

So what stands out this time around? Well, it feels fair to put it in rather simple terms here: You are going to have a great opportunity to see an immunity challenge bring something different to the game. Are the remaining players going to be split into groups? Or, will there just be two necklaces? These are both things that we’ve seen before in the game, so it feels reasonable to think that either one of them could surface again.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for additional SURVIVOR reviews!

Below, you can check out the Survivor 48 episode 7 synopsis with some more insight on what is ahead:

“Survivor Smack Talk” – It’s double trouble when an unforeseen twist puts pressure on the castaways during the immunity challenge. Then, there’s nowhere to hide when a pivotal tribal council takes shape and decides who will make the jury, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, April 9 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+(live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.

Now, do we like that it takes so long to get to the jury? Not really, since nine-person juries tend to be rather fun. We tend to think that the reason the show wants to start it at the final 11 is so that there are eight people and by virtue of that, more potential for a tie vote. There is often, after all, one person who gets to the conclusion of the season and never gets any votes. There is a good chance that this will happen again here.

Related – See other information now on Survivor 48, including other insight all about what’s ahead

What are you most eager to see moving into Survivor 48 episode 7?

At this point, who are you most rooting for? Share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







