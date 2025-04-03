Survivor 48 episode 7 preview: Are Kyle, Kamilla in control?

As we look now towards Survivor 48 episode 7 on CBS next week, is it easy to create more of a hierarchy as to what’s happening in the game? Well, let’s just go ahead and say that on paper, it is easy to argue that.

After all, consider some of the following here: Sai is clearly on the outs, given that she not only received a number of votes, but she also voted the wrong way herself. Meanwhile, Eva is a target due to her idol. They could easily be in danger now, but the game could change rather fast.

Moving forward, there could be an illusion of a dominant strong-guy alliance with Joe, Eva, Kyle, Shauhin, and David; however, Kyle’s not really that intent on staying with it given that he and Kamilla are super-close. There is an opportunity here for the two to keep working in the shadows, and in the preview for what is ahead, they seemed stoked about the opportunity. The longer that they can keep this up, the better for their games since they can pit multiple groups against each other.

If we had to look towards a possible surprise boot moving forward, you can easily look in the direction of Joe. Everything about him signals the sort of person you want in your corner in real life — he is strong, smart, empathetic, and honest. Unfortunately for him, a lot of these make you a big-time target in the game. If Joe makes it to the end, he wins; this may also be a chance to get Eva to flush out her idol. Another person to potentially watch at this point is Mitch, given that his close ally in Charity was taken out of the game. What does he do in order to recover?

