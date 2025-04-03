Survivor 48 episode 6: Who did not make the merge?

We knew heading into Survivor 48 episode 6 that we were going to see some chaos right before the merge officially happened. Did we get that?

Well, let’s just say that things are a little up for debate when it comes to that. The vote-out in particular at the end of the episode was hardly much of a shock. We do think that a lot of people anticipated that we would be seeing the end of the line here for Charity, based mostly on a lack of allies. However, the road at least there was a little more interesting.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for additional SURVIVOR reviews!

After all, it felt like entering Tribal Council that there were a couple of major targets. Sai was the stronger strategic player and beyond that, she has shown time and time again that she is capable of causing friction within her tribe. However, you also tend to know where she stands on most things and in the end, there is a certain advantage that goes along with that. This is in contrast to someone in Charity who has said different things to different people and can come across a little bit sneaky.

There was also another variable that loomed large and what was ultimately a rather predictable vote: The simple fact Civa still had all of their players remaining in the game, and that could be perceived as a problem. You have to do something to counter even the illusion of an alliance.

The downfall of Charity comes down to one simple thing: She was expendable to a lot of the big-time people within the game. There was no clear reason to keep her around for a number of players, and that is why she ended up in the position that she. Sai may have received votes, but the most interesting thing was seeing Sai vote for Cedrek, completely on an island of her own.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Survivor right now, including what else is coming

What did you think about the events of Survivor 48 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







