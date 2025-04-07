The White Lotus season 3 finale: What did Saxon really know?

The events of The White Lotus season 3 finale have come and gone and of course, we do not blame anyone who still has questions.

So when it comes to that very subject, where do we even start? Well, it feels right to center everything around Saxon, a character who may be starting to change to some extent. We do not necessarily think that his entire personality will be different forever, but there are some parts of himself that might be. Take, for starters, his philosophy towards family, and the same goes for his relationship with work given that all of it may be going away.

Did Saxon learn about his father’s pending arrest aboard the boat? Is he aware of Chelsea’s death? There is a lot the finale made us wonder about the guy, but Patrick Schwarzenegger himself does not have the answers. Here is some of what he had to say on the subject to Variety:

There’s so much I wish I knew! I just watched the finale. I wonder if Saxon knew that Chelsea died. And when we power our phones on, is that when we know everything about our dad? Mike [White] likes ambiguity. He wants people to have these conversations. He shot two-and-a-half hours for the finale and boiled it down to 90 minutes. That’s already a stretch for HBO to give.

Personally, we tend to think that Saxon learned the truth about his father aboard the boat, but he may not have learned about Chelsea’s death as of yet. It feels instead like that this is something that will become clear as they make it to the airport and word spreads of what else happened at the resort … but that’s just speculation on our part.

