Is Rescue: HI-Surf new tonight on Fox, April 7, 2025?

Is Rescue: HI-Surf new tonight on Fox? After some of what you saw on the network last week, it makes sense to want more and soon. There are clearly so many more stories to tell in this world, let alone characters and relationships that still could be developed.

Now, unfortunately, this is where we have to share the news that we won’t be seeing Em and the rest of the crew back in the immediate future. There is no new episode tonight, and nor will there be one over the next several weeks. Last week marked the finale and at the time of this writing, there is no official season 2 renewal.

Is there still reason to hope that the series could come back? Absolutely. Fox invested a lot in Rescue: Hi-Surf season 1, giving it a pretty large episode order and putting a lot of money into some big episodes. We are cautiously optimistic about the future, and we do tend to think the show is going to have its fate decided over the next few weeks.

In the end, the biggest hope we have is that if the series does come back, you do not have to wait until a little bit later in the fall. We would love to see a schedule that is relatively similar.

What about a Baywatch reboot?

We know that there has been talk about this happening even before HI-Surf premiered, but don’t take Fox developing this as a sign that they will cancel the other show. Depending on where these two shows are scheduled, there is easily a chance that the two could both exist without all that much of a problem at all.

