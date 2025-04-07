Yellowjackets season 4 renewal: When to expect news

As we get ourselves prepared for the Yellowjackets season 3 finale on Showtime later this week, isn’t it high time to talk season 4? We tend to think so, or at the very least, the concept of why we have not heard anything official about it yet.

Make no mistake that the folks at the network are almost certainly going to bring the hit drama back. There is basically zero evidence at this point to the contrary. The biggest thing that they have to figure out at this point is when to make the news official. We tend to think that will happen in the next couple of weeks.

While you do wait for renewal news to surface, it is worth noting here that a lot of shows start the writing process before a renewal is ordered and even if they don’t do that officially, they can start to get some of the wheels turning for what they would like to do moving forward. We’re sure some creative wheels are already turning, and the whole is that new episodes could be filmed this year. We recognize that there was a two-year wait between season 2 and season 3 and by virtue of that, Showtime will probably work to reduce it moving forward. Just remember that the industry strikes of 2023 played a big role in that.

Of course, along the way to Yellowjackets season 4, let’s just go ahead and raise the following: Are we ever going to get more news on that bonus episode? That was something that was filmed as a part of season 2 and yet, has remained on the shelf ever since. There are conspiracy theories aplenty as to the reason why, and hopefully, there will be clarity before too long.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

