Is NCIS, NCIS: Origins new tonight on CBS, April 7, 2025?

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? To go along with that, is there anything more we can say about NCIS: Origins at the same time? Of course, there is a lot to get more into here!

Before we do go any further, though, we have to get some of the unfortunate news out of the way — alas, there is no new installment of either one of them on the air. What’s the reason for that? Go ahead and blame college basketball for that! Luckily, this is a fairly brief hiatus, as both of them are going to be back in just one week and with that, get new installments the rest of the season.

So what are we waiting to see? Well, NCIS season 22 episode 17 carries with it the title of “Killer Instinct,” and the synopsis below works to set the stage:

“Killer Instinct” – After NCIS captures the hitman known as “The Poet,” the team races to uncover who ordered the assassination of a Navy chief, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, April 14 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

As for Origins, there is no official synopsis at the time of this writing for the next installment, though we know that the title here is “Bugs.” We imagine that it will also further our knowledge of the characters, and the whole plan here is to give us something big on Lala closer to the end of the season. That makes sense, given that she is seemingly the reason for the story being told.

