NCIS season 22 finale spoilers: A larger arc ahead?

As many of you out there may be aware at this point, you are going to be seeing the NCIS season 22 finale arrive next month. So what more can we say about it?

Well, first and foremost here, the whole purpose of episodes like this is to deliver something big — and also give people something more to discuss for quite some time. With a show like this, you especially need to do it because there have been so many seasons and with that, it is harder to come up with something that is going to stand out.

At this point, we can’t quite say that anything will be iconic for certain. Yet, at the same time, we do have some reasons for optimism. In a new interview with TV Insider, here is at least some of what Diona Reasonover (Kasie) had to say about the final episode of the season:

“I know the fans have really been kind of craving a little bit more long-form storytelling. You’re going to get it. This season ends with some of those longer story arcs that you have been hoping for, so we’re going to satisfy a lot of people, I think.”

So what will the story be for the finale? Well, the synopsis below gives you a better sense of it — this is a Parker story, and one that easily could have a cliffhanger leading into season 23.

“Nexus” – As NCIS investigates a dangerous connection between the Nexus cartel and Parker’s longtime nemesis, mob boss Carla Marino, the team uncovers a high-stakes plot involving stolen nuclear material. With time running out, Parker is forced into an uneasy alliance that could determine the fate of the operation – and his own future, on the 22nd season finale of the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, May 5 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

What do you most want to see moving into the NCIS season 22 finale when it airs?

Do you think that we are going to get a cliffhanger? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments, and also come back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

