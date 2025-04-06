Bachelor in Paradise 10 premiere date: An April 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to get a Bachelor in Paradise season 10 premiere date between now and the end of April?

Well, the first thing that we should go ahead and note here is that the new season is actually going to be the next thing in Bachelor Nation that films. The Bachelorette is on pause for the year, and that makes it all the more imperative that Paradise is successful this go-around. We do recognize that there is a major changing of the guard happening behind the scenes; this show has a new showrunner, and even with the main arms of the franchise, there will be new people overseeing them. It remains to be seen whether any of this helps to bring these shows back to the glory years.

For those who are unaware, there is a major change for Paradise given that you’re going to have some Golden contestants there alongside former Bachelor and Bachelorette alums. It feels assured that things are going to get messy, but how much so? That remains to be seen.

So will we get an official premiere date for the new season this summer? We hardly want to sit here and say that it is a sure thing but at the same time, we do think that there is a reasonably chance that we will see an announcement happen. If not, it almost certainly will in May. All signs point to the series premiering either in late June or early July; the last season of The Bachelorette with Jenn Tran kicked off on July 8.

Is there anything that you are especially excited to see moving into Bachelor in Paradise season 10 at ABC?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

