Bachelor in Paradise season 10: Gerry Turner turns down gig

We know at this point that Bachelor in Paradise season 10 has a big twist front and center, as contestants from The Golden Bachelor / Bachelorette are stopping by. They will be joined by some of the typical contestants you’ve seen here over the years.

In the end, the big question that we’re honestly trying to understand here is rather simple: How will all of this really work? How many contestants from the Golden franchise would be appearing? Hopefully, we will get more info on that soon.

For now, what we can at least say is that former Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner is seemingly not interested in coming back. Speaking to TMZ, the reality star noted that producers reached out to him weeks ago about the opportunity, only for him to reject the gig. As for the reason why, it has to do with the fact that he has already had an opportunity to date the women who would be there. Supposedly, he is open more if there are new women who turn up … but we’re not sure that this is in the cards. We do tend to think he could make at least a cameo, much as he did during Joan Vassos’ Golden Bachelorette season.

The honest problem we foresee with Bachelor in Paradise and the Golden franchise is that since there have only been two seasons, many of the men and women now most likely know each other. That means that there may not be all that much when it comes to organic connections on that level … though we suppose that the series could offer an opportunity or two to deepen some bonds. Will that in itself be worth it for contestants? We’ll have to wait and see.

