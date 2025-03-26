Bachelor in Paradise 10: Jesse Palmer on big ‘Golden’ reveal

As many of you may know at this point, the premiere for Bachelor in Paradise season 10 is coming a little later this year. Not only that, but there is a huge twist front and center for it! In addition to there being contestants for both The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, you are also going to be seeing some participants from the “Golden” part of the franchise hitting the beach.

Are these older contestants going to find love? We hope so, but this is all an experiment much in the same way that The Golden Bachelor / Bachelorette first were.

In setting the stage for this new version of Bachelor in Paradise to Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what host Jesse Palmer had to say:

It remains to be seen what impact having the Golden cast will have, but I’m most excited for the Golden ladies and men to have another opportunity at love! If I were the younger cast, I would take advantage of having the Golden cast around and pick their brains — they have so much wisdom to impart!

Honestly, we do not think that the Golden twist is going to be the only one we see, and we honestly hope that it’s not! Given that this part of the franchise did not air at all during 2024, it is our hope that the powers-that-be used the extra time in order to try and figure out how to formulate the show to be better than ever. We do tend to think that the part that needs the most work is close to the finale, given that there are more couples and with that, less drama at that point.

