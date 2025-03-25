Bachelor in Paradise season 10 premiere date: When this summer?

Last night during the finale of The Bachelor, we heard the big news about Bachelor in Paradise season 10, including a Golden twist! It feels like there’s going to be all sorts of chaos on the beach as a result of this and if nothing else, the move should get more people curious about the show than were before.

(We recognize that there has been some criticism out there regarding the twist but at the same time, the show needed to do something — the ratings for season 9 were subpar and the format had grown stale.)

Now, when are we actually going to see Paradise back? There is certainly room to have a larger discussion on that right now, given the fact that all Jesse Palmer noted last night was that the series is going to be back this summer. There’s a pretty wide range that producers could look at here but personally, we would look in the direction of July. That is where the last season of The Bachelorette premiered and by virtue of that, it makes sense to plug Bachelor in Paradise in here, as well. Remember that there is no Bachelorette season this year presumably; because of that, you do need to figure out a proper show to take its place.

We do tend to believe that the Golden contestants are not going to be the only major change that you see to Paradise this summer, as you have a new showrunner and with that in mind, they may want to bring some of their own changes to the format. One that we’d look at is finding a way to add more spice to the end of the season, given that this is when things do tend to get a bit stale after a number of contestants start to fully couple up.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

