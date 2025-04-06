Saturday Night Live: Elton John, Brandi Carlile, & Little Richard’s Bible

This weekend on Saturday Night Live, Elton John served as the musical guest alongside Brandi Carlile. So, what did they perform?

Well, the two recently did put together a collaborative album, and the first song that they hit the stage with tonight was “Little Richard’s Bible.” As you would imagine, the entire number feels very much like an homage to the late great Little Richard, from the old-school rock-and-roll vibe to the lengthy piano solo close to the end. Even those these two are more than capable of carrying the show on their own, the two seemed to be in absolute joy performing together here.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

The two of them hitting the SNL stage together is of course a great deal of publicity for their upcoming album — though at the same time, we tend to think they are each well-aware of the fact that they offer the show a lot when it comes to big-name talent to attract viewers. In between them and Jack Black as host, you can argue that this is one of the more mainstream shows that we’ve seen all year.

So how do you follow up a fast-paced number like this? With a slower number titled “Who Believes in Angels?,” one that featured Brandi taking on more of the vocals after Sir Elton dominated the earlier song.

As for the rest of the episode…

We do give Carlile credit for having a little bit of fun and appearing in one of the live sketches, one where she ironically still had a guitar with her as she magically joined several cast members in the bedroom. (We’ll always give kudos to artists who want to get more involved in the episode.)

Related – Get some more discussion right now on Saturday Night Live, including if Kenan Thompson is really going to stay for good

What did you think about Elton John and Brandi Carlile’s performance on Saturday Night Live tonight?

Let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







