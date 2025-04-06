Saturday Night Live cold open: Tariffs & a Morgan Wallen jab

We had a pretty good feeling entering last week’s Saturday Night Live episode what the cold open was going to be. This time around, however, things were a bit more up in the air.

So, what did the show go with? We’re not altogether shocked that we ended up seeing the return of James Austin Johnson as Donald Trump, mostly so that they could talk about tariffs, the stock market, and whether or not this was all “part of the plan.”

So what did the show really get out of this? Well for the most part, physical comedy as Trump brought out various cardboard figures in order to prove some of his “points.” Eventually we did see Mike Myers return as Elon Musk, with him this time around coming out with a cheese-head on to talk about Wisconsin.

The best part of the entire cold open was a small reference to “God’s Country,” and a post on Instagram from Morgan Wallen after he left the stage early last week. We’re not sure what the country singer was trying to say with that, but it doesn’t matter when it comes to what the public thought. At this point, we tend to think that we’re going to be seeing the show not want to invite him back anytime soon.

While this cold open got off to a slow start, we would actually say that it ended with a flourish and gave us one of the better kick-offs to an episode in a good while. Kudos to the show for trying to be a bit more bold and fearless with some of their humor; after all, isn’t SNL consistently better when that does tend to happen? We tend to think so.

