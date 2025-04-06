Landman season 2: Billy Bob Thornton on Demi Moore stories

As we prepare to see Landman season 2 premiere on Paramount+ (hopefully at some point later this year), we can say one thing for sure. Based on what we are hearing from star Billy Bob Thornton, Demi Moore is going to get a much bigger role as Cami.

On paper, you could of course sit back and say that this elevated role is obvious. After all, her husband Monty (Jon Hamm) died at the end of last season; also, is there any way Demi could be given less? Despite being promoted in a big way ahead of the premiere last year, she really did not have a lot to do.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get other TV reactions and reviews!

Speaking (per Deadline) at a recent Contenders panel, Thornton indicated just how his character would interact with Cami now that she has a larger role in the oil business with Monty gone.

“Since she doesn’t really know the oil business that well, I’m there with her to show her how these people operate … You can know something intellectually but what are the street smarts behind it? I know how to deal with these people she’s going to have to deal with. I just tell her, ‘Look, some of these deals you can take but when it gets really weird and difficult, let me know because I know these guys.’

“He goes from having a job that’s really difficult and a job that’s very dangeorus to having two … Now I’m kind of executive and a landman and a family man in the midst of this tornado. It makes for some pretty interesting stuff I have to say.”

Of course, there is going to be chaos; we almost always think that there is going to be chaos for however long the series lasts.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Landman now, including season 2 premiere date hopes

What are you hoping to see for Cami moving into Landman season 2 over at Paramount+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back to get all sorts of additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







