The Studio season 1: Martin Scorsese on premiere cameo

We know that one of the goals for Seth Rogen with The Studio was to make it as realistic to Hollywood as possible. Because of that, the show needed some big-name cameos! We saw Ron Howard on this past episode, but it was really Martin Scorsese in the premiere who set the stage.

As many of you know, the famed director came on board the Apple TV+ show as a version of himself who was recruited by Rogen’s Matt to produce a story about Kool-Aid to make money at the box office — of course, the twist here is that the movie was really about Jonestown, and there was an elaborate bait-and-switch at the center of everything. Everything eventually fell apart, which led to Matt eventually having to pull the plug on the deal. We then learned that the Jonestown movie was meant to be Scorsese’s final project, which led to him sobbing when he got the bad news at Charlize Theron’s party.

So while the exact story of The Studio premiere was fictional, at the same time, it is fair to argue that it could very well happen in the real world. That’s something that Scorsese himself confirmed to USA Today, noting that “it was not that much of stretch” for him to play, as he has “been through that a number of times in my life.” This is something that Rogen, as both a writer and director, is also aware of through much of his own career.

The real magic of this show is that ultimately, it could not be done by someone new to the business. Seth has been around for decades, as have many other people behind the scenes. This allows for an element of realism, though at the same time, there is plenty of comedy at the same exact time.

What did you think about Martin Scorsese’s cameo on The Studio?

