The Studio season 1 episode 4 spoilers: Olivia Wilde to appear

There is one big thing that we can say about The Studio season 1 episode 4 on Apple TV+ next week, it is this: Another big name is ahead.

So, who is it this time around? While the first three episodes had longtime legendary directors in Ron Howard and Martin Scorsese, this time around, we are moving into a story with Olivia Wilde front and center. What is her role in the story? Some of that remains to be seen! Yet, the title is “The Missing Reel,” and that may have a thing or two to do with a movie of hers.

Below, you can see the full The Studio season 1 episode 4 synopsis with some other insight on what is ahead:

A reel of film goes missing, sending Matt and Sal on a race against the clock to find it.

What we have seen through the first few episodes is that Matt is going to waste a lot of time trying to figure out how to a solve a problem when in reality, the answer is staring at him right in the face. We hope that Matt is going to be able to figure that out but at the same time, is the show anywhere near as good if he does? A big part of what makes this show work so well is all of the chaos that happens around him. (Oh, and of course the laughs — we need a lot of laughs.)

Because the first few episodes were so good, the bar is set high for the rest of the season. Let’s just hope that the show can manage to match it.

