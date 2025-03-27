The Studio series premiere: Seth Rogen on Martin Scorsese role

We already know that a big selling point of The Studio on Apple TV+ is the cameos — just think about what we had in the premiere alone! In order for the show to be a realistic depiction of Hollywood, you obviously need a lot of star power. This is where Martin Scorsese comes into play in the very first episode.

If you watched, then you know already that the legendary director played the role of himself, someone who Matt (Seth Rogen) tried to convince to direct a mainstream movie about Kool-Aid that had the story of Jonestown buried underneath. This would fulfill his goal of making real, arthouse-quality films that could also be commercially viable. To the surprise of nobody, this all failed miserably and it led to Scorsese sobbing in the middle of Charlize Theron’s party.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV reactions and reviews!

So how did the Scorsese appearance even come about? Speaking to Variety, Rogen noted that he and fellow executive producer Evan Goldberg sent his manager the script, as they did not have a personal relationship with him. With that, they felt honored and “shocked” to get him on board:

“The cameos had to all be people that served a very specific role in the stories … For Scorsese, the role was someone my character would f—ing do anything to work with, who would pound this puzzle piece into a shape that it clearly doesn’t belong in just for the opportunity to work with. At the same time, it had to be a person you would believe would make a Jonestown movie. Scorsese was literally the first person [we thought of]. If you’re around my age and you grew up loving movies, he’s the guy.

“… The first time I met him was when he showed up on set to shoot. It was crazy. It was a surreal and bizarre and amazing gift he gave us.”

Related – Be sure to learn more about the next new episode of The Studio

What did you think about the first two episodes of The Studio, including all the cameos?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







