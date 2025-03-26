The Studio season 1 episode 3 air date, what lies ahead

Following the big premiere tonight on Apple TV+, do you want to know more about The Studio season 1 episode 3 and what is ahead?

Well, first and foremost, we should note that the streaming service was really smart to launch this show when they did, mere days after Severance. The clear hope here is that they are able to bring the audience from one show to the next, even if they couldn’t be more different. This comedy is a satirical look at show business, how it works, and how deals are made.

Before we go further here, check out the official logline courtesy of the streaming service:

In “The Studio,” Seth Rogen stars as Matt Remick, the newly appointed head of embattled Continental Studios. As movies struggle to stay alive and relevant, Matt and his core team of infighting executives battle their insecurities as they wrangle narcissistic artists and craven corporate overlords in the ever-elusive pursuit of making great films. With their power suits masking their never-ending sense of panic, every party, set visit, casting decision, marketing meeting and award show presents them with an opportunity for glittering success or career-ending catastrophe. As someone who eats, sleeps and breathes movies, it’s the job Matt’s been pursuing his whole life, and it may very well destroy him.

So what more is ahead here? Well, remember that Apple gave you two episodes at once tonight mostly as a means of ensuring you get hooked — which we don’t think is going to be a problem here at all. From here on out, though, you are getting just one episode a week. We certainly imagine more cameos … but also less talk about Kool-Aid from here on out.

Below, you can see the full synopsis for episode 3 (“The Note”), which will feature another legendary director front and center:

Matt feels nervous about giving legendary director Ron Howard a difficult piece of feedback.

