Matlock season 1 episode 17 spoilers: What will Olympia do?

As we get prepared now to see Matlock season 1 episode 17 on CBS next week, it is very-much clear that almost everything has changed. After all, Olympia has figured out that Matty is not to be trusted — she does not know everything about her yet, but she’s learned enough to lead to a major confrontation.

Now, what in the world is she actually going to do? That’s something that could prove fundamentally super-interesting in the final episodes of the season. She may not sell her out to her colleagues right away, but it could happen depending on what Matty does next. All of the focus is going to be thrown onto what Kathy Bates’ character says. Olympia will be on the lookout for more information; what do you do when it comes to dealing with that?

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Skye P. Marshall (who plays Olympia) did her part to describe what else is ahead:

I think the thread that the audience has seen is different ways that Olympia has been betrayed, especially when it comes to Julian, when it comes to Shae, when it comes to Elijah, even if it was like micro-aggression with Elijah, you will see the ultimate betrayal. And in the office, she has to determine, does she judge Matlock, or does she seek to understand? When you seek to understand, that requires a deeper level of compassion, patience and a willingness to believe that sometimes good people make bad choices. So what you’ll see is Olympia working through that, processing her anger and her frustration and her confusion, and transitioning it seeking to understand the why, and the how.

Ultimately, we still want to root for the friendship between Olympia and Matty; unfortunately, repairing some of the trust here is going to be really hard to do.

