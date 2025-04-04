Matlock season 1 episode 17 promo: Olympia is the judge…

As you prepare to see Matlock season 1 episode 17 arrive on CBS next week, everything is about to change for the title character. After all, Olympia has figured it out!

Or, to be more specific, she has started to figure some things out. She know that Matty is harboring a secret and in the promo for what lies ahead, you can see that the character being questioned all about what she is really up to. Matty indicates to her that it has to do with her daughter, but the preview did not give away a whole lot more.

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see the full preview, one where Olympia mentions that she is effectively the judge and jury for what happens next. We suppose that for Matty, it is at least a win that she has not said anything to the rest of the firm yet. Because of their history, she is going to hear her out.

Are we surprised that this has all come out before the finale? In a word, absolutely — and it is enough to make us wonder at this point if we are going to see other people learn. Or, is there a chance that another big-time twist is coming? It is a bold move but of course, we are going to continue to hope that Matty and Olympia are going to find a way, somehow, to figure this out and move forward. The relationship between the two of them is at the forefront of this show and beyond just that, one of the things that is the most fun to watch.

What do you most want to see moving into Matlock season 1 episode 17 when it arrives?

Do you think Matty will convince Olympia to be on her side? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

