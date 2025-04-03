Matlock season 1 episode 17 spoilers: Last before two-part finale

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see Matlock season 1 episode 17 — and this one is important for many reasons. For starters, Olympia is going to be front and center for one of the messier cases that she’s had a chance to take on. Also, whatever happens here is almost sure to carry through to the finale. Our advice at this point is quite simple: You better be prepared! There are so many twists and turns that are still coming.

(One more thing to note: The April 17 finale is going to be a two-hour event, meaning that there is a ton of stuff worth diving into there — and that could include a cliffhanger.)

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

Want to learn more about what is ahead here? Then go ahead and check out the Matlock season 1 episode 17 synopsis below:

“I Was That, Too” – A pregnant woman asks for Olympia’s help obtaining a divorce from her husband, whose family is a client of the firm, on MATLOCK, Thursday, April 10 (9:01-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Of course, it is ironic that the show’s title character is not even mentioned here. Yet, at the same time, we do think that Matty will still have a major role to play as she gets closer and closer to (hopefully) achieving some of her end goals. That is something that we do want to get some sort of closure to by the end of the season. How could we not want that, all things considered? There are always do directions the story could take.

Related – Is Jason Ritter going to be a part of the long-term future of Matlock?

What are you the most interested in seeing as we prepare for Matlock season 1 episode 17?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







