Is Jason Ritter leaving Matlock, Julian to do Lanterns series?

Leading up to the end of the Matlock season 1 finale on CBS, is there a chance that we’ll be saying goodbye to Jason Ritter?

Well, let’s just start things off here by saying the following: We understand why you might think that the actor, who plays the part of Julian on the Kathy Bates drama, could be saying farewell. there are certainly reasons to think that he could be taken down in a big way at the end of the season; meanwhile, Ritter has also been cast in Lanterns — is it really possible for someone to balance a couple of shows all at once?

Well, sometimes it can be close to impossible. Yet, in this case, it’s really not. In a new interview with TV Insider, here is some of what the actor had to say:

“[My mustache is] for another show that I’m working on called Lanterns … Mustaches can be shaved off. As soon as I’m done [with Lanterns], I’m back to Matlock.”

We tend to think the reason why this worked out this particular time is tied to the time in which the first season was filmed, and the amount of space it allowed leading into season 2. So long as the legal drama is able to start up production this summer, we do tend to think that it could be good-to-go on CBS this fall. Of course, even with saying that, there is always a chance that the network premieres it at another point.

Beyond everything that we’re saying here…

We do still think that there are also questions regarding Ritter’s involvement in his wife Melanie Lynskey’s show Yellowjackets. He was first cast back during season 2, and we tend to think that it was for the “bonus episode” that has still not aired. We’ll have to wait and see what transpires with that.

